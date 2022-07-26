By Moses Ndhaye

The ministry of health says it is working to strengthen surveillance at the country’s border points, days after the World health Organization declared Monkeypox a global health emergency.

The director in charge of clinical services at the ministry of health Dr. Charles Olaro says the country is prepared and is building testing capacity to ensure that people are tested at all entry points.

He says currently, they are focusing on Bunagana border in Western Uganda where hundreds of Congolese refugees fleeing conflict in their country are crossing into Uganda daily.

Last week, the world health organization declared Monkeypox a global health emergency, with more than 16,000 cases now reported from 75 countries.

Monkeypox is most found in the rain forests of central and western Africa, where animals that can carry the virus are native, and the disease is endemic.

In these countries, it is increasingly appearing in urban areas.