By Tonny Abet

Government says it hopes to acquire 4 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine through the African Union as arrangements to manufacture the serum brand in South Africa get finalised.

Prof David Sserwadda, the head of government advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccine acquisition and deployment, told Daily Monitor that the vaccine which will be manufactured in South Africa by Aspen Pharmaceutical Company will be a game changer.

He said the manufacture of the vaccine in the continent will boost access in a time when the countries, Uganda included, are grappling with access to AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII).

The continent imports vaccines used in child immunisation and others from developed countries like Russia and the United Kingdom.

Prof Sserwadda said manufacturing vaccine in Africa would reduce money spent on logistics.