The Health ministry intends to start vaccinating children against malaria late this year, a top official at the ministry told Daily Monitor on Monday.

“Uganda has planned to begin (malaria vaccinations) in October. It is four doses at six, seven, eight and 18 months,” Dr Michael Baganizi, the head of immunisation programme at the health ministry, revealed.

He was commenting on the move by Cameroon to start administering the RTS,S malaria vaccine as part of its routine national immunisation services.