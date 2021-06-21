By Benjamin Jumbe

Scientists have warned that Uganda is yet to see an even sharper rise in covid-19 cases.

This is due to the enhanced capacity of the ministry of health’s capacity to test members of the population and not necessarily new infections.

The senior presidential advisor on epidemics and pandemics Dr Monica Musenero, also new minister for science and innovation, says as part of efforts to stop the household spread of the disease, the ministry of health is to conduct an education campaign on prevention of spread at the household level starting today.

She also encourages people at home to ensure social distancing where possible.