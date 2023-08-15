The Ministry of Health in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners has organised the national self-care awareness month commemorated to implement self-care interventions in Uganda.

Speaking at the national self-care awareness month celebrations held at Angwecibange Primary School Ground in Dokolo district, the Director Curativel Services at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Charles Olaro urged Ugandans to embrace Self-care inventions aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality due to burden of diseases that arise from poor self-care practices and the complication related to maternal and child deaths.

Olaro says that self-care in Uganda will help raise self-awareness about different self-care interventions such as HIV self-testing, pregnancy self-care testing and family planning self-injection, nutrition, and other self-care services.

“By promoting practices that empower patients to take a proactive role in managing their health, healthcare centers can reduce the burden on healthcare resources and improve overall well-being,” Dr Olaro said.

He added that self-care is part of the health system adding that self-care testing is a key prevention and promotion that will help people to manage themselves.

Meanwhile, the Centre for Health Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) Senior Programme Officer Annah Kukundakule said people need to be sensitized on the importance of self-care awareness in the country.

This year’s event was held under the theme: “Self-care interventions: advancing sexual and reproductive health, enhancing primary health care and contributing to universal health coverage.”