The state minister for primary health, Margaret Muhanga has implored all Ugandans to join government in efforts to fight Malaria. This comes at a time the country is reportedly experiencing a surge in malaria cases.

Opening a 3-day national conference on malaria in Munyonyo, the minister noted that the country is currently losing ground in malaria control, calling on all stakeholders to work together to find measures to address the problem.

She further expressed government’s commitment to end malaria by 2030.

The conference is under the theme” Changing Malaria epidemiology; implications on policy, strategy and programming in Uganda.”