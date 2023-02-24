By Mike Sebalu

The Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng has called for joint efforts from communities as they intensify the fight against Malaria.

Dr. Aceng who was speaking after receiving a Shs160 million cheque from the private sector to fight the disease says now is the time to take the fight to homes.

She has asked members of the general public to clear bushes around their homes, drain stagnant water, and consistently sleep under mosquito nets.

According to the minister, it is worrying that between 56-60 percent of Ugandans sleep under treated mosquito nets and yet some anti-malaria drugs are facing a challenge of resistance.

Speaking at the same event, the chairperson of the Parliament Health Committee and also Koboko Municipality MP, Dr. Charles Ayume lauded the private sector for the initiative saying there has been an upsurge of Malaria cases which calls for an urgent intervention.