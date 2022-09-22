Uganda’s Ministry of Health has reported six new confirmed cases of Ebola, raising the total number of people infected to seven.

Addressing journalists in Kampala Thursday, Dr Henry Kyobe, the Ebola Incident Commander, said they forecast an increase in cases but actions are underway to protect the population and health workers.

“As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, one confirmed Ebola death and seven probable [Ebola] deaths. We have listed 43 contacts [of the victims] and we are doing contact tracing,” he said.

