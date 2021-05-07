By Ritah Kemigisa

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS ,UNAIDS has condemned parliament for passing the Sexual Offences Bill 2019, which includes provisions that further criminalizes people living with HIV.

According to the bill, it is aggravated rape when the sexual offender is suffering from AIDS.

The executive director, Winnie Byanyima says targeting people living with HIV increases stigma and discrimination and also undermines the HIV response by preventing people from receiving the HIV treatment, prevention and care services that they so urgently need.”

She has meanwhile applauded the government for the good progress that Uganda has made in recent years in reducing the impact of HIV.

The number of AIDS-related deaths has fallen by 60% since 2010, with 1.2 million people out of 1.5 million people living with HIV on medicines to keep them alive and well.

The number of new HIV infections has fallen by 43% since 2010.