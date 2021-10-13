By Santo Santo Ojok & Bill Oketch

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kwania District, Cannon Richard Ogwang Odyero, has said that Boda Boda operators who have not received Covid-19 vaccines will not be allowed to carry passengers.

Speaking during the launch of the mass Covid-19 vaccination exercise in Aduku Town Council, Odyero would hold a meeting with Boda Boda operators in the area to sensitize them about the benefit of embracing the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination.

He also appeals to the business community and all the students aged 18 years and above to get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity.

More than 200 people received their first dose of Covid-19 jab during the exercise.

In Kwania, at least 10, 300 people have so far received their first and second dose of Covid-19 jab.

“I have directed that any Boda Boda who is not vaccinated and does not have a card will not be allowed to carry people because that is the source of infection. Most people are using Boda Boda and people are moving without a mask and that is not good,” Cannon Ogwang, who doubles as the chairperson of the district task force on Covid-19, said.