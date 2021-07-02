By Benjamin Jumbe

The United States of America is concerned about the availability of supply of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

It comes at a time countries around the world especially in the developing world are struggling to access Covid vaccines even as they battle new variants and waves.

Discussing the United States’ support for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing and production on the African continent, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Gayle Smith said they are committed to ramping up supply so that as many countries as possible can be covered as quickly as possible.

She said this is being done through, urging the major producers to increase their production, and secondly helping increase local production so that there’s more available in more places.

Beyond being the largest donor to COVAX, US President Biden has announced sharing of 80 million vaccine doses from their own supply.