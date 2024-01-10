Health experts say vaccinating pregnant women against tetanus between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy can significantly reduce the number of mothers losing their newborns to the disease.

Dr. Nicholas Mugagga, head of St. Joseph’s Hospital Wakiso, emphasizes that vaccinating mothers during this specific timeframe enables their bodies to develop protective antibodies that effectively shield their babies from contracting tetanus at birth.

“Every pregnant woman must get a shot of tetanus for each pregnancy irrespective of how soon they conceive their next baby,” Dr. Muganga said.

He explains that under current practices, mothers often receive the tetanus vaccine much earlier in their pregnancy, leading to a decline in antibody levels by the time they deliver.