President Museveni has asked Ugandans to stop leaving villages and coming to Kampala and Wakiso because they have so many cases of COVID-19.

While addressing the country about the current COVID-19 situation, Museveni says that most of the people in Kampala and Wakiso are getting the virus because they have failed to adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs.

” Ugandans who are in the villages, don’t come to Kampala and Wakiso if you are not doing serious work like trading. Kampala and Wakiso are full of corona. Don’t come to visit your children. Stay in your villages,” he said.

Museveni added that Ugandans should take the measures that were put in place seriously so as to control the numbers of COVID patients. He says that with overwhelming numbers of patients, it will be hard to give every patient the required treatment.

“If you don’t control the numbers, health facilities cannot cope. Last year and early this year, the medical facilities could take care of them and they recover. That is why the recovery rate was high,” he said.

He revealed that he will meet with the National task force on Wednesday and can come up with methods on how to reduce the number of people getting the virus.

“When we speak next week, we shall go through the details of the “DOs” and the “DON’Ts” during this wave of COVID-19. When we do that, I expect everyone to cooperate,” he said.

Today, Uganda registered 700 new COVI-19 cases.