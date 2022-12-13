The world health Organisation (WHO) has challenged Uganda to do more to improve the universal health coverage in the country.

Universal health coverage (UHC) is when all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship.

While Uganda’s goal for universal health coverage is to provide at least 65% of its population with quality healthcare and financial protection by 2030, coverage in 2018 was at 44% according to the World Health organisation.

Now the programme management officer for the World Health organisation, Dr. Suraj Shrestha argues that while Uganda has made some efforts, the universal healthcare index needs to improve further, underscoring the need to improve surveillance of diseases in the country.