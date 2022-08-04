The World Health Organization has said that countries need to work more together to stop the rapidly spreading outbreak of monkeypox, “no matter the nationality, skin color or religion of the affected population.”

Speaking from Dakar, Senegal, WHO Assistant Director-General for Emergencies Ibrahima Soce Fall said that “we have been working on monkeypox in Africa for several years, but nobody was interested”.

Once referred to as a “neglected tropical disease,” he said that WHO had been working on Monkeypox with very few resources.

However, once northern countries began getting affected by the disease “the world reacted”.

Dr Fall said it was the same with the Zika virus and we have to stop this discrimination.

On 23 July, the WHO declared the spread of the virus to be a public health emergency of international concern – the organization’s highest level of alert.

In this way, WHO aims to enhance coordination, the cooperation of nations, and global solidarity.