By Juliet Nalwooga

As countries commemorate the World Sight Day today, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is launching a revised version of the Eye Care Situation Analysis Tool (ECSAT).

The WHO World report on vision (WRV) predicts a substantial increase in the number of people with eye conditions and vision impairment in the coming years.

This is mainly due to demographic trends, including population, aging and lifestyle factors.

In response, WHO has developed key strategic recommendations around Integrated People-Centred eye care (IPEC), which are outlined in the WRV.

The ECSAT intends to support countries in the planning, monitoring of trends and the evaluation of progress towards implementing IPEC.

The revised tool now aligns with the WHO strategic recommendations made in the Word report on vision. In addition to the questionnaire component, ECSAT now includes a maturity scoring system and a set of possible actions.

ECSAT provides a “snapshot” of the eye care sector at that time and is designed to address the following key questions.