By Ivan Ssenabulya

The World Health Organization has signed an agreement of financial support worth Shs 8 billion, with the Norwegian ministry of foreign affairs to roll out COVID-19 vaccination across all districts in Uganda.

The 12-year agreement is intended to improve vaccine coverage and uptake across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Kampala, health minister Dr Jane Aceng expressed optimism that this is going to boost vaccination and enhance the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was graced by WHO Country representative Dr Yonas Tegegn and representatives from the Norwegian embassy. Uganda has so far vaccinated over 1 million people out of the targeted 21 million. According to the health ministry, the country’s cumulative covid-19 infections stands at over 88,600 with more than 2,200 deaths.