The World Health Organisation (WHO) has given Uganda test kits for monkeypox following the accreditation of laboratories that can perform the tests.

The kits have capacity to conduct 2,400 tests, according to WHO.

While receiving the test kits yesterday in Kampala, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, said the donation from WHO will strengthen the monkeypox testing in the country.

“We have been carrying out tests for monkeypox. In the beginning, we were taking tests to South Africa as we run the race to make sure that the cartridges are available in Uganda,” she said.

She added: “Subsequently, the department of defence of the US government brought in the cartridges and we started testing in-country as we wait for WHO to accredit the laboratories that would test so that our results are internationally recognised.”

