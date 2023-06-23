The World Health Organisation has warned that by 2030, the world will have a shortage of 10 million health workers due to unfair pay and poor working conditions.

The health body notes that countries are losing health workers at an alarming rate due to poor welfare.

In a tweet, the WHO says that as countries mark the 12th Africa Public Service Day today, attention should be drawn to the plight of health workers in the public sector.

It says now is the time to support the people who keep the global population alive and safe before it is too late.

In Uganda, the health workers continue to complain over poor pay, which has seen them resort to industrial action on several occasions.

The WHO thus calls for improved pay and general working conditions for health workers if African countries are to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 3).

SDG 3 aspires to ensure health and well-being for all, including a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and other communicable diseases by 2030.

It also aims to achieve universal health coverage and provide access to safe and effective medicines and vaccines for all.

National commemorations for the Africa Public Service Day are being held at Kololo ceremonial grounds in Kampala.