By Mike Sebalu

The World Health Organisation (WHO) – Uganda country office has received $1.8m (Shs 6.8bn) in additional funding to help boost the fight against Ebola, especially in the two districts of Mubende and Kassanda, the epicenter of the epidemic.

This is in addition to the $2m (Shs 7.5bn) received earlier from WHO contingency Fund to help prevent further spread of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) within Uganda and to neighbouring countries.

The WHO country representative, Dr. Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, tells KFM that the latest funding is from the Norwegian Embassy.

Others who have contributed include the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) which has contributed half a million US Dollars (Shs1.bn).

According to WHO, the funding will be used to facilitate surveillance teams to do contact tracing, surveillance, case investigation, laboratory testing as well as providing fuel for ambulances.