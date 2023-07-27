The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned of the increased risk of the negative impact of heat stress on human health.

This comes as temperatures remain high across the northern hemisphere, threatening human health and well-being, amid estimates that over 61,000 people died from heat-related causes in Europe last month.

According to WHO, heat stress, defined as the inability of the human body to cool itself, can trigger exhaustion or heat stroke and exacerbate conditions such as cardiovascular, respiratory, and kidney diseases, as well as mental health problems.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus is particularly concerned about the impact of extreme weather on the health of people who are displaced or living in conflict-affected or vulnerable settings, where there is limited or no access to safe water and sanitation, lack of cooling, and shortage of medical supplies.

He calls on governments to put in place early-warning and response systems, strategies for the general population and vulnerable groups, and effective communication plans, while also underlining the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and protect the planet on which all life depends.