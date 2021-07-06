By Prossy Kisakye

The Covid-19 pandemic and its public health control measures have continued to cause disruptions in access to cancer services across the country.

The concern was raised by Gertrude Nakigudde, the Chief Executive Officer at Uganda Women’s Cancer Support Organization (UWCSO).

She notes that Covid-19 has had a significant impact on patient access to cancer care and that a surge of COVID patients has overloaded healthcare systems countrywide, disrupting routine treatment of cancer patients.

Nakigudde adds that these interruptions have exacerbated the effects of previously reported barriers to accessing cancer care which has been low.

She reveals that the association has lost some of the members as a result of failing to access their routine treatment.

Meanwhile, Nakigudde advises the government to have a proper plan on how such patients can access better treatment.