By Moses Ndhaye

The government has named districts that have underperformed in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign exercise.

According to the senior spokesperson for the ministry of health Emmanuel Ainebyona, the districts include Karamoja, Amuru, Kotido, Kayuga, Nakaseke, Abim, and some parts of Wakiso among others.

He says the COVID-19 vaccination uptake in the said districts stands at below 50%.

He adds that the best performing districts which are doing well in the COVID-19 vaccine uptake include, Kampala which stands at 105% for the first dose coverage and 62% at the full vaccination coverage, and the Kigezi region which includes Kanungu, Rukungiri, Rukiga, Kabale, Kisoro, and Rubanda in the second position at 88% for the first dose coverage and 43% for the full vaccination coverage.

He says no COVID Vaccines expired in said best performing districts. Ainebyona made the remarks during a tour by officials from UNICEF and the Ministry of health quantifying the vaccine uptake in the Kigezi region.