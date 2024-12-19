The International Crimes Division of the High Court has upheld charges of aggravated trafficking in persons against police officer Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana.

In his ruling, presiding Judge Andrew Bashaija found that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial.

The charges against Bwana arise from allegations that he trafficked a victim from Mbarara to Kampala in June 2023, under the pretense of offering her employment.

The victim claims that Bwana coerced her into unprotected sexual intercourse at gunpoint and exploited her for sexual gratification.

Judge Bashaija emphasized that Bwana’s status as a law enforcement officer and public official fulfills a crucial element of the offense.

Furthermore, the judge noted that the victim’s testimony is corroborated by medical and scientific expert evidence, establishing substantial grounds to believe Bwana committed the alleged crime.

The prosecution contends that Bwana committed the offense between June and July 2023 in Kampala District, utilizing his position of power and authority to exploit the victim for sexual purposes.