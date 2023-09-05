Police and other security agencies say they have so far recovered about six Improvise Electronic Devices (IEDs) within the central business district (Kampala).

In this episode of the KFM Hot Seat, Patrick Kamara hosts Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye and Rtd Colonel Fred Bogere, the director Kampala Logistics Center Investment Ltd for a conversation on the new Bwaise taxi and bus terminal. Additionally, Brig Gen Kulayigye takes us through the terror threats in the country.

Listen to the show below;