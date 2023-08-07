The Electoral Commission (EC) has launched the national strategic plan and roadmap for the 2026 general elections. The launch is in line with the Commission’s mandate drawn from Articles 60 and 61 of the Constitution to organize, conduct and supervise regular, free, and fair elections and referenda, among other functions.

In this episode of the KFM Hotseat, Patrick Kamara hosts lawyer, Godber Tumushabe, Prof Gerald Karyeija, and presidential advisor Moses Byaruhanga to analyse the 2026 election roadmap.

Listen to the show below;