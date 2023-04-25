Patrick Kamara hosts Stanbic Bank top executives; Ms. Emma Mugisha, and Mr. Sam Mwogeza on the KFM Hotseat to establish whether Ugandan banks are growing alone or with their clients.
Listen to the show below;
Patrick Kamara hosts South Sudan Ambassador to Uganda, Simon Deng on the KFM Hotseat for a conversation on how fighting in Sudan is affecting its neighbours...
Ritah Kemigisa hosts Mr. Godber Tumushabe, Mr. Stephen Mukitale, and Prof. Ogenga Latigo on the KFM VPN show to discuss the state of the economy in...
Kwezi Tabaro hosts former Makerere University vice guild president, Dr. Judith Nalukwago, Uganda Medical Association General Secretary, Dr. Herbert Luswata, and Ministry of Health PRO, Emmanuel Ainebyona on...
Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist Sam Mugumya speaks to Patrick Kamara about his detention in DRC on the KFM HotSeat show. In 2014, Sam...
KFM's Ritah Kemigisa hosts Faith Nakut, the Woman Member of Parliament representing Napak district, Buyaga West's Barnabas Tinkasiimire, and Jacquelyn Okui the spokesperson for Office of...