KFM Hot Seat host, Patrick Kamara is joined by guests; Henry Oryem, Stephen Asiimwe, Mike Mukula, John Walugembe, and James Kakooza to assess the impact of Kenya’s ban on milk powder importation.

Milk processors have been protected from competition after the Kenya Dairy Board ordered the indefinite suspension of milk powder imports.

The regulator said rains are expected this month, an outcome that will significantly boost local milk production and reduce the need for imports.

Listen to the show below;