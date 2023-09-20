Patrick Kamara hosts embattled Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) President, Mr Patrick Amuriat, and the party’s Vice President, Eastern Ms. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba on the KFM Hot Seat show to shed light on the deepening leadership crisis in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Amuriat says FDC’s founding president, Dr. Kizza Besigye wanted to control the party remotely through its leaders despite having no leadership role.

Yesterday, an extraordinary meeting unanimously resolved to throw out Mr Amuriat together with the Secretary-General, Mr Nandala Mafabi, naming an interim leadership headed by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

