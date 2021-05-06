By Ritah Kemigisa

With just a few days left before President Museveni swears in, political experts are challenging him to be intentional and action oriented in his first 100 days of the sixth term if he is to regain the confidence of the citizens.

Speaking on the KFM Hot seat last night, the associate director of Great Lakes Institute for Strategic studies Godber Tumushabe proposes that the President announces a totally new and reduced cabinet of not more than 20 ministers, cement the merging of administrative units and also reduce the size of parliament.

Tumushabe however says for Museveni to secure the future of Uganda, he should push for a national dialogue.

However speaking on the same show, Moses Byaruhanga, an advisor to President Museveni says, Europeanising cabinet and parliament organisation is not representative and possible in Uganda.

He further defends the big entities saying they have done more good than harm.