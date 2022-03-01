Leader of the People’s Front for Transition Dr Kiizza Besigye has warned Ugandans to brave for tough times ahead as the economic conditions become harder. He is rallying all Ugandans to take action.

He was speaking on the VPN show about the rising cost of living(Economical situation) Political, and current state of Affairs nationally, regionally and globally including the Russia-Ukraine war how they affect an ordinary Ugandan.

Listen to podcast: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/audio/besigye-talks-about-implications-of-current-political-economic-affairs-in-uganda-3733474