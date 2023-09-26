The Minister of Finance, Mr. Matia Kasaija on Tuesday declared a 10 percent interest rate for National Social Security (NSSF) members for the 2022/2023 financial year, arguing that this is consistent with the Fund’s commitment made in 2013 to pay savers a real annual return.

Raymond Mujuni hosts NSSF Managing Director, Mr Patrick Ayota, Mr. Patrick Turinawe from ENSafrica and Mr Simon Kaheru, the Chairman of East Africa Business Council on the KFM Hot Seat show for a conversation on NSSF annual performance and governance concerns.

Listen to the show below;