Speaking to KFM on Wednesday, political activist and former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr. Kizza Besigye shared his views on the troubled party, noting that ‘it is now totally dysfunctional’. Besigye believes the ‘dysfunctionality’ forced the party’s national chairperson Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa to invite a special delegates conference in a bid to resolve the conflicts.

Earlier this month, the FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyongo, stated that the party is unaware of the delegates’ conference convened by Mr Birigwa. This publication understands that the chairperson of FDC’s electoral body also invited a special national delegates conference.

Listen to the show below;