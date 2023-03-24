In this episode of the KFM HotSeat, Patrick Kamara hosts Minister Henry Okello Oryem, and Dr. Adrian Jjuuko to discuss the recently passed Anti-homosexuality Bill.

The White House and the European Union (EU) have joined the United Nations (UN) and other human rights groups in condemning the just passed Anti-homosexuality Bill.

The bill introduces stricter penalties for people engaged in same-sex activities in Uganda including a death penalty for aggravated homosexuality.

