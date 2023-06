Patrick Kamara hosts tourism enthusiast and businessman, Mr. Amos Wekesa, Mr. Patrick Turinawe, and Dr Aisha Biyinzika from Private Sector Foundation to shed some light on what happened in Kasese and the impact of the attack on tourism, livelihoods, and businesses.

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Saturday, June 17, 2023, attacked Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District, killing over 40 people including students.

Listen to the show below;