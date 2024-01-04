US President Joe Biden formally removed Uganda from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

In this episode of the KFM Hot Seat, Patrick Kamara hosts Ms Meg Hilbert Jaquay, the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Uganda, Uganda Manufacturers’ Association (UMA) executive director, Dr. Ezra Muhumuza, and Prof Augustus Nuwagaba, an international consultant on economic transformation for a conversation on way forward and implications of Uganda’s exit from Agoa.

