Patrick Kamara hosts Hon. Faith Nakut Loru Chuna, the Napak district Woman MP on the KFM Hot Seat to establish who stole Karamoja relief items (iron sheets).

Members of Parliament from Karamoja sub-region have asked the minister in charge of Karamoja Affairs to resign and pave the way for investigations into allegations of diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable communities in northeastern Uganda.

In a February 15 statement, the legislators under the Karamoja Parliamentary Group (KPG) accused the docket head, Ms Mary Gorretti Kitutu, of diverting iron sheets, goats and foods that were meant to benefit Karamoja citizens, who in the recent past were affected by starvation and spates of insecurity.

Listen to the show below;