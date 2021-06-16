With the second Covid wave wrecking havoc in Uganda, we reflect on Uganda’s efforts against the virus.

Uganda today registered 1,422 new Covid cases and 25 deaths giving us 64,521 cumulative cases and 459 death respectively. What more do we need to do to stop the spread of the virus?

Join Patrick Kamara with Ruth Musoke, Amos Wekesa and Simon Kaheru as they ponder the next move on the KFM Hot Seat.

Listen to podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/sets/kfm-hot-seat-is-uganda-losing-the-covid19-battle-to-the-virus