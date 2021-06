With the Second Covid19 Lockdown restrictions taking effect, many businesses and livelihoods have been greatly affected. Tonight on the Hot Seat we explore Repurposing your life and business to beat the Lockdown effects and start on the journey to recovery.

Listen on as Patrick Kamara takes you on this journey with Simon Kaheru, Amos Wekesa and Ruth Musoke.

Listen to podcast: https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/sets/kfm-hot-seat-repurposing-to-beat-the-lockdown