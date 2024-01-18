On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, leaders of different political parties including the National Unity Platform, Democratic Party, People’s Progressive Party, Justice Forum, Congress Party, Forum for Democratic Charge, and a section of Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) led by Peter Walubiri, convened at Dr. Kizza Besigye’s offices at Katonga road where they urged Ugandans to expose the pot-holed Kampala City to the visiting Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) delegates.

KFM’s Patrick Kamara hosts Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on the Hot Seat show to talk more about the state of roads in the city.

Listen to the show below;