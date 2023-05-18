Patrick Kamara hosts Mr. Godber Tumushabe and Mr. Wilson Muruli Mukasa, the Minister for Public Service on the Hotseat to understand government’s move to conduct a headcount for civil servants.

The Ministry of Finance has revealed that all civil servants will have to physically present themselves for verification by the Auditor General as part of an ongoing payroll audit.

Whoever fails to turn up for the headcount will no longer be considered a government worker and as such, they will not be paid salary, beginning July 2023.

Listen to the show below;