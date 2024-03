The Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) candidate in the Dokolo District Woman parliamentary by-election, Ms Sarah Aguti was on March 21, 2024, declared winner in the hotly contested election with 23,044 votes.

In this episode of the KFM Hot Seat show, Patrick Kamara hosts UPC President Mr. Jimmy Akena and Eng. Patrick Amuriat, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president to talk more about the by-election and national politics.

Listen to the podcast version below;