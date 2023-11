President Museveni has agreed to the proposal by the government to empower the state-owned-Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) to take over the importation of all petroleum products into the country.

Patrick Kamara hosts Dr Elly Karuhanga, a trustee, Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum, Mr. Dickens Kamugisha, the Executive Director of Africa Insitute for Energy Governance, and businessman/politician Sam Otada on the Hot Seat show to discuss this and more.

Listen to the show below: