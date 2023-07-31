For weeks, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has been in turmoil over allegations made by party spokesperson, Mr Ssemujju Nganda and others that their president, Patrick Amuriat, and secretary-general, Mr. Nandala Mafabi were plotting to compromise the party and jump into bed with the ruling NRM.

In this episode of the KFM VPN show, Ritah Kemigisa hosts NRM communications director, Mr. Emmanuel Dombo, FDC Vice President, Eastern Ms. Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, and former presidential candidate Prof Venansius Baryamureeba to discuss the state of Uganda multipartism and governance affairs.

Listen to the show below;