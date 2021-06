Economist Ramathan Ggoobi, who is also tipped to be Uganda’s next Finance Minister hosts the current Deputy Permant Secretary ministry of Finance Mr. Patrick Ocailap on the development opportunities in the 2021-22 Budget that will put money in the hands of Ugandans.

Listen to podcast https://soundcloud.com/dailymonitor/sets/kfm-hot-seat-uganda-budget-2021-22-development-opportunities