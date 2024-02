KFM’s Kwezi Tabaro speaks to Defence spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye on allegations by Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) aka Wazalendo that Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers are fighting alongside the M23 rebels in DRC. He also engages Rev Can Johnson Ebong and listeners ahead of the Janani Luwum Day celebrations.

Listen to the podcast below;