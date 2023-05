Patrick Kamara speaks to Mr. Martin Ssejjemba, Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, Mr. Fred Byamukama, and Dr. Akankwasa Barirega to establish the cause of River Katonga flooding and what next.

Flash floods resulting from ongoing rains pounding various parts of Uganda have submerged the River Katonga Bridge, paralyzing traffic on the usually busy Kampala –Masaka highway.

