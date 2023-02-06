Patrick Kamara hosts John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, Ms. Mariah Gertrude Ssebuufu, and Mr. Rogers Nambuli on the KFM HotSeat to discuss school reopening.
Listen to the full episode below;
Patrick Kamara hosts John Chrysestom Muyingo, the State Minister for Higher Education, Ms. Mariah Gertrude Ssebuufu, and Mr. Rogers Nambuli on the KFM HotSeat to discuss school reopening.
Listen to the full episode below;
Patrick Kamara hosts road safety advocate, Mr. Joseph Beyanga commonly known as Joe Walker, and Mr. Sam Bambaza from Hope for Victims of Traffic Accidents on...
Patrick Kamara hosts Moses Byaruhanga, Godber Tumushabe, and Prof. Gerald Karyeija on the KFM HotSeat to discuss "What are the 37 years of NRM bearing for...
In this episode of the KFM HotSeat, Patrick Kamara hosts Simon Kaheru, Amos Wekesa, and Patrick Turinawe to discuss "How MPs conduct themselves and the impact...
Patrick Kamara speaks to MPs Alion Odria, Geoffrey Ekanya, and listeners on Why minister Namuganza was censured. Listen to the full episode below;
KFM's Ritah Kemigisa hosts Lulume Bayiga, Paul Mwiru, and Kintu Brandon on the VPN show for critical observation of the 11th parliament. Listen to the full...