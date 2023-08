In July 2023, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among directed the Ministry of Works & Transport and other agencies including the Uganda National Road Authority as well as the police to ensure cars parked on the roadside are towed quickly to avert the rampant road crashes.

KFM’s Patrick Kamara hosts Mr. Lawrence Niwabiine, the Acting Director, Traffic and Road Safety for a conversation on what it will take to ensure road safety.

Listen to the show below;