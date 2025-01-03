Ms Precious Tumuhirwe, a housemaid, pleaded guilty to torturing a four-year-old girl and causing her bodily harm for defecating in her pants. The 37-year-old Tuhuhirwe appeared before Kira Court Chief Magistrate Shallon Niwaha on Friday.

Tumuhirwe was arrested following footage in which she was filmed brutalizing a child in her boss’ house on the night of December 27 in Kikoko Zone, Kira Municipality.