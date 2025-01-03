Ms Precious Tumuhirwe, a housemaid, pleaded guilty to torturing a four-year-old girl and causing her bodily harm for defecating in her pants. The 37-year-old Tuhuhirwe appeared before Kira Court Chief Magistrate Shallon Niwaha on Friday.
Tumuhirwe was arrested following footage in which she was filmed brutalizing a child in her boss’ house on the night of December 27 in Kikoko Zone, Kira Municipality.
The court is expected to sentence Tumuhirwe imminently.
Tumuhirwe’s lawyer, Hellen Namutamba, has asked the court for leniency, arguing that her client pleaded guilty, is a first-time offender, and is a mother and the sole provider for her eight-year-old daughter.
Tumuhirwe has also apologized to the victim’s father, seeking forgiveness and expressing remorse for her actions.
However, the prosecution, led by Cate Basuuta, is seeking a harsh punishment, arguing that the offense is serious, carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, and breaches international human rights law.
The prosecution emphasizes that Tumuhirwe’s actions were premeditated and that she showed no empathy or remorse.
The trial Chief Magistrate, Shallon Niwaha, is expected to deliver the sentence soon.
Tumuhirwe’s fate hangs in the balance as the court weighs the severity of her actions against her plea for leniency.